Biden Sets New Shot Goal: Brazil Has 4,000 Deaths: Virus Update

Article content (Bloomberg) — U.S. President Joe Biden said he wants all American adults to be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by April 19, two weeks earlier than his previous goal. Brazil surpassed 4,000 deaths in one day from the virus for the first time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said restrictions on U.S. cruise ships may be eased by the summer, after Carnival Corp. threatened to move its ships to other markets. Ontario is set to implement new restrictions to deal with the spread of variants. Antibodies to the Covid-19 virus persist for at least six months after patients receive the second dose of Moderna Inc.’s vaccine, according to a new analysis of lab results from 33 healthy adults in the drugmaker’s phase one trial. Key Developments: Global Tracker: Cases pass 132.1 million; deaths exceed 2.8 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 684 million shots given worldwideCovid Boosts Risks for Mental, Neurological Disorders in StudyThe Future of Travel in the Covid-19 EraHow pandemics change the course of history: Stephen MihmWhy the mutated coronavirus variants are so worrisome: QuickTake Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content U.K. Rolls Out Moderna Shot (7:00 a.m. HK) The U.K. will begin rolling out the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday, around two weeks earlier than expected, bolstering Britain’s Covid-19 immunization program amid concerns over AstraZeneca Plc’s shot and a shortfall of doses this month. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Moderna shot would first be offered in west Wales. It’s the third approved vaccine to be offered in Britain, alongside shots from AstraZeneca and partners Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. The U.K. has ordered 17 million doses of Moderna’s two-shot vaccine, enough for 8.5 million people. CDC Says Cruises Possible by Mid-Summer (6:48 a.m. HK) U.S. cruises could resume by mid-summer with restrictions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday after Carnival Corp., the largest operator, threatened to relocate ships to other markets. The industry has been pressuring the agency, saying it’s restricting their return to the seas even as other hospitality industries like hotels and theme parks reopen. Earlier Tuesday, Carnival threatened to move some U.S. ships to other ports, more than a year after the industry essentially went on hiatus. Ontario to Implement New Restrictions (6:33 a.m. HK) Ontario will implement further Covid-19 restrictions soon, with a focus on areas being hardest hit as a deadlier strain of coronavirus surges through Canada’s most populous province. The new measures will aim to curb the spread of the virus in Toronto and suburban regions of Peel and York, which represent about 60% of new infections, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday at a news conference. Details will be disclosed on Wednesday, he said.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Brazil Hits 4,000 Daily Deaths (5:05 p.m. NY) Brazil reported more than 4,000 Covid-19 daily deaths for the first time as the pandemic continues to rage across the nation. The Health Ministry registered 4,195 fatalities on Tuesday, bringing the total since the virus arrived to 336,947, the second-highest globally, trailing only the U.S. “If Brazil keeps the current pace, the country will probably reach 5,000 daily deaths in April,” said Christovam Barcellos, a researcher at Fiocruz. Biden Urges Vaccination for All Adults Early (4:51 p.m. NY) President Joe Biden said he wants all American adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by April 19, two weeks earlier than his previous goal. All but two states are already set to meet that goal, with Oregon and Hawaii having planned to open up vaccines to all non-minors on May 1. Biden said there will be no more confusing restrictions. But the president added it’s not time to celebrate yet and the fight against the virus isn’t over because new variants are still spreading quickly. “The pandemic remains dangerous,” Biden said. Brown, Northeastern Will Require Vaccination (3:55 p.m. NY) Brown University and Northeastern University on Tuesday joined a group of U.S. colleges that will require students to get a Covid-19 vaccine in order to return to campus in the fall. Both schools will allow religious and medical exemptions. Other schools have made similar vaccination requirements. Rutgers announced in March that students planning to attend the fall semester must be fully innoculated, while Cornell said Friday it intends to require that students get vaccinated.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Vaccinations in Astra’s Children’s Study Paused (3 p.m. NY) Vaccinations of children in a study of the Covid-19 shot developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford have been paused while the U.K.’s drug regulator investigates rare cases of blood clots in adults. The vaccine researchers are awaiting the results of a review by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the U.K.’s drug watchdog, “before further vaccinations,” the university said in an emailed statement. No safety issues have arisen in the children’s trial, he said. The European Medicines Agency is still studying reports on vaccination with AstraZeneca’s shot and possible blood clots and expects to conclude the review by Thursday. California Sets June 15 for Reopening (2:30 p.m. NY) California officials plan to fully reopen the economy on June 15 — if the pandemic continues to abate — after driving down coronavirus case loads in the most populous U.S. state. Capacity limits on restaurants, movie theaters and other businesses will be lifted, Secretary of Health and Human Services Mark Ghaly said on a conference call with reporters Tuesday. Governor Gavin Newsom has been slowly easing restrictions under California’s current tier-based system after a winter virus surge spurred renewed lockdowns. The state’s outbreak has dramatically improved, with average daily cases falling to about 2,000 from more than 40,000 in January. Its test positivity rate is at 1.6%, the lowest in the U.S.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Antibodies Last Six Months After Moderna Shots (2 p.m. NY) Antibodies to the Covid-19 virus persist for at least six months after patients receive the second dose of Moderna Inc.’s vaccine, according to a new analysis of lab results from 33 healthy adults in the drugmaker’s phase one trial. The finding, by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Emory University, Moderna and elsewhere, was published as a brief correspondence in the New England Journal of Medicine. The researchers had previously published three-month follow-up results from the phase 1 study in the same journal. “Our data show antibody persistence and thus support the use of this vaccine in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic,” the researchers wrote. Still, because it was focused on lab tests of blood samples from a small number of people in Moderna’s phase 1 trial, the study didn’t directly measure how durable the vaccine’s efficacy will be in actual practice. Moderna shares rose as much as 6.4% in New York trading on Tuesday. White House Rules Out Vaccine Passports (2 p.m. NY) The U.S. government won’t issue so-called vaccine passports, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, though the Biden administration plans guidance for companies developing the credentials. The administration doesn’t want vaccine passports “used against people unfairly” and will provide guidance “that will look like an FAQ” for private-sector development of the credentials, she said at a briefing.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Several Republican-led states have moved to limit development and use of the passports. Earlier Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an order forbidding state agencies or any entity receiving public money from requiring them. Hard-Hit Hungary Starts Easing Restrictions (11:45 a.m. NY) Hungary, suffering the world’s highest number of deaths per capita from Covid-19, prepared to relax lockdown restrictions after giving a quarter of its citizens at least one dose of a vaccine. Shops and services can restart from Wednesday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video on Facebook, after reaching the government-assigned threshold of 2.5 million people getting at least one vaccine shot. The premier has argued that this level of vaccination already covers the most vulnerable parts of the population. Doctors in the country of almost 10 million people have warned the government against relaxing curbs too early. It’s particularly important to stay vigilant with the more aggressive U.K. variant leading to a spike in the hospitalizations and deaths of younger Hungarians, practitioners say. Austria’s Eastern Provinces Extend Lockdown (10:58 a.m. NY) Austria’s eastern provinces around the capital Vienna will stay under a stricter lockdown for one more week until April 18, while the western and southern parts of the country will remain somewhat less restricted, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. For the east, that means schools stay in remote learning, non-essential shops remain closed and FFP2 masks are mandatory, including in some highly frequented outdoor spots. If vaccination progresses as planned, the country will be able to lift restrictions step by step in May, Kurz said. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.