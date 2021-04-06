Bengals exec: Team not looking to trade back in draft

The Cincinnati Bengals currently hold the fifth pick in the 2021 draft and with the first three (and possibly even four) picks expected to be quarterbacks, the team could trade its pick to the highest bidder and cash in on the plethora of picks that would surely be offered.

However, in an interview with the team’s official website, Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin indicated that they do not expect to trade back and are more than happy to take the best available player that falls to them.

“We feel we’re in a good spot. We’re going to be careful not to be overly greedy and get out of a spot where we maybe lose a premier player, and we feel like we can get one of the premier players in this draft,” Tobin said. “We feel there are enough guys with the fifth pick in the draft to get a real guy that we feel comfortable with. And hits in a position of need.”

With the Jaguars, Jets and 49ers all likely taking quarterbacks, the Bengals may get to decide between a number of top prospects, including tackle Penei Sewell, receiver Jamar Chase, and tight end Kyle Pitts.