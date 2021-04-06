Bassnectar Sued for Sex Trafficking, Child Pornography and Sexual Abuse

Instagram

The electronic dance music star, whose real name is Lorin Ashton, has been accused by two women of grooming them into having a sexual relationship when they were underage.

Bassnectar, whose real name is Lorin Ashton, has been slapped with a lawsuit by two women. Months after the electronic dance music star was hit with allegations of sexual misconduct, he is now being sued for sex trafficking, child pornography and sexual abuse.

The lawsuit against the 43-year-old was filed on behalf of Rachel and Alexis. They claimed that his positive public image is “nothing more than a veil to mask his sinister desires and actions and a means to use his power and influence to groom and ultimately sexually victimize underage girls.”

Rachel and Alexis additionally accused Bassnectar of using social media, live shows and more “in order to gain young girls trust.” They further spilled that they were ordered to contact him through “secretive messaging apps … so that he could groom them for eventual sex acts, get them to send him sexually explicit photographs and further exploit them for his own gratification.”

The women unveiled that the musician encouraged them to watch the film “American Beauty“, which is described as “a movie about an older man having a relationship with a young girl.” They were also invited to his hotel room after his shows to have “unprotected” sex with him as he provided “large sums of cash and other items of value in exchange.”

Aside from Bassnectar, the plaintiffs also named Amorphous Music Inc., Bassnectar Touring Inc., Interactive Giving Fund, Red Light Management and C3 Presents LLC in the lawsuit. They alleged that the companies were used to “fund and support Bassnectar’s sex trafficking venture.”

Sexual misconduct allegations against Bassnectar were first brought to light in mid-2020. At the time, he denied the claims while announcing his departure from the music industry in July. “I am stepping back from my career and I am stepping down from my position of power and privilege in this community because I want to take responsibility and accountability,” he first wrote on Twitter.

“I feel intense compassion for anyone I may have hurt. I truly hope you allow me a chance to work together toward healing,” the DJ added. “The rumors you are hearing are untrue, but I realize some of my past actions have caused pain, and I am deeply sorry.”