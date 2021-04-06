Baseball Players of the Week

Photo: Phil Ellsworth | ESPN Images

SEC Baseball Weekly Honors – April 5, 2021

Player of the Week: Jayson Gonzalez, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt’s Jayson Gonzalez batted a team-high .667 (8-for-12) across Vanderbilt’s four games on the week, helping the team to a perfect 4-0 record, including the program’s first three-game sweep at LSU. He recorded at least one hit in each of the contests, including multiple hits in three of the four. Gonzalez was 3-for-3 in the series opener at LSU, then drove in a pair of runs in Friday’s contest, and he finished 2-for-3 in the series finale on Saturday.

Pitcher of the Week: Christian MacLeod, Mississippi State

Mississippi State’s Christian MacLeod retired 18 of the 20 batters he faced and didn’t allow multiple base runners in any inning on his way to his third pitching victory of the season against Kentucky. He struck out 11 and did not walk a batter. No Wildcat touched third base against the left-hander and he retired 12 straight batters from the second to sixth innings. He struck out multiple hitters in four of six innings, including five straight between the fourth and sixth innings.

Newcomer of the Week: Carter Young, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt’s Carter Young posted multi-hit outings in each of Vanderbilt’s four contests on the week and helped the Commodores to a three-game sweep at LSU. Young recorded a home run in three of the four games to go along with a team-high 10 RBI, including seven in the weekend series at LSU. Five of his eight hits went for extra bases. Young scored a run in each game on the week, while notching multi-RBI efforts in three games.

Co-Freshman of the Week: Will Sanders, South Carolina

South Carolina’s Will Sanders went eight-plus innings and allowed just one run with no walks and eight hits to go along with four strikeouts in a 5-1 win over Georgia on Sunday afternoon. He allowed just two runners past second base in his outing and had three 1-2-3 innings in the win. Sanders picked up his fifth win this season and has a 2.22 ERA with just seven earned runs and five walks in 28.1 innings pitched.

Co-Freshman of the Week: Jordan Carrion, Florida

Florida’s Jordan Carrion helped the Gators win the series against Ole Miss with his first performance at the plate and on the mound. Carrion started at shortstop and hit his first career home run. Later in the game, Carrion took the mound with the go-ahead run for Ole Miss on base. He held the Rebels scoreless and was monumental in helping Florida clinch the series.