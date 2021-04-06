Author Rachel Hollis Is ‘Deeply Sorry’ Over Controversial Privilege Comments

Instagram

The ‘Girl, Stop Apologizing’ author has been under fire after she doubles down on her statement about the woman who cleans her house which makes people call her ‘unrelateble’ and ‘privilege.’

AceShowbiz –

Author Rachel Hollis has issued an apology amid backlash over her controversial comments on privilege as she talked about a “sweet woman” who cleans her toilets twice a week during a livestream. The “Girl, Stop Apologizing” author took to her Instagram account on Monday, April 5 to express her remorse over her offensive remarks.

“I’m not going to do this perfectly but I’m going to speak from my heart,” so she wrote. “I’m so deeply sorry for the things I said in my recent posts and the hurt I have caused in the past few days.”

Rachel acknowledged that she had “caused tremendous pain in mentioning prominent women–including several women of color–whose struggles and achievements I can’t possibly understand. By talking about my own success, I diminished the struggles and hard work of many people who work tirelessly every day.”

She went on saying, “I disregarded the people whose hard work doesn’t afford them financial security, often due to inherently racist and biased systems. I did not allow a space for people to voice their anger, hurt and disappointment, which caused even more pain. I acknowledge my privilege and the advantage I have as a white woman, no matter how I grew up.”

Concluding her statement, Rachel noted that “there are many things I would like to say to reiterate how sorry I am, but the important thing for me to do now, something I should have already done, is honestly, be quiet and listen.” The writer also said that she’s sorry as she had “disappointed so many people, myself included, and I take full accountability.”

<br />

Rachel was under fire after doubling down on her statement about the woman who cleans her house which made people call her “unrelateble” and “privilege.” Addressing the controversial video, she said in another video, “Yesterday, I was doing a live stream and I mentioned that there’s this sweet woman who comes to my house twice a week and cleans. She’s my house cleaner. She cleans the toilets.”

“Someone commented and said, ‘You’re privileged AF’ and I was like, ‘You’re right. I’m super freaking privileged, but also I worked my a** off to have the money to have someone come twice a week and clean my toilets’ and I told her that. And then she said, ‘Well, you’re unrelatable,’ ” she added.

“What is it about me that made you think I want to be relatable? No, sis,” she continued. “Literally everything I do in my life is to live a life that most people can’t relate to. Most people won’t work this hard. Most people won’t get up at 4 a.m. Most people won’t fail publicly again and again just to reach the top of the mountain. Literally, every woman I admire in history was unrelatable. If my life is relatable to most people, I’m doing it wrong.”

She further enraged people by comparing herself to Harriet Tubman, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Marie Curie, Oprah Winfrey, Amelia Earhart, Frida Kahlo, Malala Yousafzai and Wu Zetian, noting that they were “all unrelatable AF.”