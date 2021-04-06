Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.84% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the rose 0.84% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:), which rose 15.91% or 0.350 points to trade at 2.550 at the close. Meanwhile, Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:) added 9.97% or 10.52 points to end at 116.04 and Codan Ltd (ASX:) was up 9.58% or 1.52 points to 17.39 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.22% or 0.240 points to trade at 2.680 at the close. AMP Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.91% or 0.065 points to end at 1.260 and Chorus Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.35% or 0.28 points to 6.16.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 852 to 529 and 372 ended unchanged.

Shares in AMP Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; down 4.91% or 0.065 to 1.260. Shares in Codan Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 9.58% or 1.52 to 17.39. Shares in Chorus Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; down 4.35% or 0.28 to 6.16.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 17.45% to 13.973.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.20% or 3.40 to $1732.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 1.50% or 0.88 to hit $59.53 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 1.32% or 0.82 to trade at $62.97 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.22% to 0.7632, while AUD/JPY fell 0.08% to 84.20.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 92.648.

