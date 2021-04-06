Asia’s currencies find respite in retreating U.S. yields

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Author of the article:

Asia’s emerging currencies found some

respite on Tuesday as the dollar dipped to a near two-week low

and U.S. bond yields retreated, with Malaysia’s ringgit and

South Korea’s won leading gains in the region.

Stock markets were more mixed, with shares in Taiwan

rising 1% following a market holiday on Monday, while in

Malaysia and Singapore shares were down less than

half a percent.

The dollar’s losses come even as data showed a gauge of U.S.

services activity hit a record high in March, and Friday’s

bumper jobs report, opening a cautious door to questions as to

how much further the greenback and U.S. yields can go.

“While the market was caught wrong-footed at the start of

the year, it is not as convincing to argue that dollar rates are

now overly low,” Eugene Leow, a DBS rates strategist said in a

note.

“We are wary of frontloading Fed hikes; the Fed is unlikely

to hike before 2023, in our view,” Leow added.

The dollar has risen sharply so far this year, enjoying its

best quarter in nearly three years, as the U.S. economy

outperforms the world thanks to ultra-loose monetary policy,

large fiscal packages and an aggressive vaccination campaign.

All that has helped raise the yield on 10-year Treasuries

to pre-pandemic levels, sapping appetite for Asia’s

risk-sensitive assets and raising questions whether the Federal

Reserve can stick to its pledge to keep interest rates steady

through 2023.

On Wednesday, the Fed will release minutes of its March

meeting, though will not include recent strong data points.

Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday, extending

Monday’s sharp decline after the country breached the grim

milestone of 100,000 daily infections.

Many Indian state leaders have asked the prime minister to

open up vaccinations to most of the country’s hundreds of

millions of adults given the spike in infections and as fresh

restrictions go into force in parts.

The Reserve Bank of India will end its policy meeting on

Wednesday, where the focus will be on commentary as rates are

expected to remain unchanged.

“We think the RBI will be open-ended on its accommodative

stance, with comments highlighting that it will be maintained

until recovery can be self-sustaining,” TD Securities said in a

client note.

“Anything more hawkish could hurt the bond market at a

fragile time.”

In the Philippines, dealing with its own COVID-19 spike,

shares were up half a percent and the peso flat.

Inflation eased for the first time in six months in March,

though it remained above the central bank’s target range for the

year. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor said current monetary

policy settings remained appropriate.

Thai markets were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rose 4.3 basis points

to 6.661%

** In the Philippines, Universal Robina Corp and

Jollibee Foods Corp led gains

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0406 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD %

Japan -0.15 -6.43 -1.11 8.42

China +0.19 -0.41 -0.32 0.01

India 0.00 -0.31 -0.30 4.37

Indonesia +0.03 -3.21 0.37 0.22

Malaysia +0.24 -2.66 -0.34 -2.97

Philippines +0.02 -1.13 0.49 -8.58

S.Korea +0.29 -3.40 0.02 8.63

Singapore +0.05 -1.48 -0.37 12.45

Taiwan +0.15 -0.02 0.95 13.55

Thailand – -4.56 – 8.99

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

