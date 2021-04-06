Asia’s currencies find respite in retreating U.S. yields

Article content

Asia’s emerging currencies found some

respite on Tuesday as the dollar dipped to a near two-week low

and U.S. bond yields retreated, with Malaysia’s ringgit and

South Korea’s won leading gains in the region.

Stock markets were more mixed, with shares in Taiwan

rising 1% following a market holiday on Monday, while in

Malaysia and Singapore shares were down less than

half a percent.

The dollar’s losses come even as data showed a gauge of U.S.

services activity hit a record high in March, and Friday’s

bumper jobs report, opening a cautious door to questions as to

how much further the greenback and U.S. yields can go.

“While the market was caught wrong-footed at the start of

the year, it is not as convincing to argue that dollar rates are

now overly low,” Eugene Leow, a DBS rates strategist said in a

note.

“We are wary of frontloading Fed hikes; the Fed is unlikely

to hike before 2023, in our view,” Leow added.

The dollar has risen sharply so far this year, enjoying its

best quarter in nearly three years, as the U.S. economy

outperforms the world thanks to ultra-loose monetary policy,

large fiscal packages and an aggressive vaccination campaign.

All that has helped raise the yield on 10-year Treasuries