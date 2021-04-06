Ashley Solis first victim to publicly detail allegations vs. Watson

Deshaun Watson has been sued for sexual assault and misconduct by 22 different women, and one of the victims went public on Tuesday.

In a press conference arranged by attorney Tony Buzbee, a massage therapist named Ashley Solis said she was sexually assaulted by Watson on March 30, 2020. She said she has suffered from “panic attacks, anxiety and depression” as a result of the Houston Texans star’s actions. Solis also said she is unable to perform massages without trembling and that she has had to cut sessions short.

You can see a portion of Solis’ statement below. She paused several times to collect herself while speaking.