Argentina’s Central Bank targets customers linked to cryptos By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Argentina’s Central Bank targets customers linked to cryptos

The Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) is going all out to target bank users who are affiliated with cryptocurrencies. BCRA has asked all banks operating within its jurisdiction to acquire and provide the details of clients who have transacted in digital assets.

A bitcoiner first leaked the alleged document where the apex bank mandated banks to supply the information of clients on Twitter. According to the sheet, banks are to provide the customer’s Unique Tax Identification Code (CUIT), account number, address, type of account, and the name of all the authorized signatory of the said account.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR