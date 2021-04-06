Argentina’s Central Bank targets customers linked to cryptos By BTC Peers

Argentina’s Central Bank targets customers linked to cryptos
The Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) is going all out to target bank users who are affiliated with cryptocurrencies. BCRA has asked all banks operating within its jurisdiction to acquire and provide the details of clients who have transacted in digital assets.
A bitcoiner first leaked the alleged document where the apex bank mandated banks to supply the information of clients on Twitter. According to the sheet, banks are to provide the customer’s Unique Tax Identification Code (CUIT), account number, address, type of account, and the name of all the authorized signatory of the said account.
Argentina’s Central Bank (the one with 50% annual inflation) is requesting banks to complete a sheet to identify clients known to have, trade or do payments with cryptoassets.Here a message from a bank association to their members (leaked by the local #Bitcoin community): pic.twitter.com/Rba2rAJXDu
— Franco Amati
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.