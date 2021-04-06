Argentina’s Central Bank targets customers linked to cryptos By BTC Peers



Argentina’s Central Bank targets customers linked to cryptos



The Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) is going all out to target bank users who are affiliated with cryptocurrencies. BCRA has asked all banks operating within its jurisdiction to acquire and provide the details of clients who have transacted in digital assets.

A bitcoiner first leaked the alleged document where the apex bank mandated banks to supply the information of clients on Twitter. According to the sheet, banks are to provide the customer’s Unique Tax Identification Code (CUIT), account number, address, type of account, and the name of all the authorized signatory of the said account.