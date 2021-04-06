Are there ‘concerns’ around NBA about Trae Young’s ceiling?

Trae Young is widely considered one of the most promising players in the NBA, but according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, there are “concerns” around the league about the point guard’s long-term ceiling in the league.

“I do think there’s some concern out there about what kind of a difference-making player he can be,” Windhorst explained.

On his podcast, “The Hoop Collective,” Windhorst acknowledged Young’s talent but noted that he has issues with his consistency, as well as his lackluster skills on the defensive side of the floor. The discussion came in response to an ESPN article listing the 25 best players under 25, which ranked Young at 16.

“He’s a spectacular player, who is an excellent, excellent shooter at times, but he has games where he’s off and doesn’t contribute,” Windhorst said. “Then he’s a liability on defense, which gets the Hawks eaten alive all the time.”

Some might argue that Windhorst is being overly critical of Young, who is averaging over 25 points and nearly 10 assists per game this season. And in just his third season in the league, he appears to be leading the Atlanta Hawks to a playoff appearance, as the team currently has the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference.