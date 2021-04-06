ARA Now Uses Fantom Technology For Its Services By CoinQuora

ARA Now Uses Fantom Technology For Its Services
- According to the Fantom Foundation, Afghanistan Railway Authority will now use its technology.
- Fantom has set out to implement blockchain-based tools to support Afghanistan’s digitization program.
Fantom Foundation has expressed excitement in a tweet for the Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA). According to the tweet, Fantom said that the country’s Railway Authority will now use its technology for their services.
Besides, Fantom said that they are ready to implement blockchain tools as part of the country’s digitization program. Notably, Fantom said that this opportunity will mainly help them in upgrading ARA’s technology.
We’re very excited to announce that Fantom’s technology will be used by the Afghanistan Railway Authority.
As part of the digitization of Afghanistan program, Fantom will implement blockchain tools and perform a technological upgrade for the ARA. pic.twitter.com/O5z0CqBJXP
— Fantom Foundation (@FantomFDN)
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.