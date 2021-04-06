ARA Now Uses Fantom Technology For Its Services By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
ARA Now Uses Fantom Technology For Its Services

  • According to the Fantom Foundation, Afghanistan Railway Authority will now use its technology.
  • Fantom has set out to implement blockchain-based tools to support Afghanistan’s digitization program.

Fantom Foundation has expressed excitement in a tweet for the Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA). According to the tweet, Fantom said that the country’s Railway Authority will now use its technology for their services.

Besides, Fantom said that they are ready to implement blockchain tools as part of the country’s digitization program. Notably, Fantom said that this opportunity will mainly help them in upgrading ARA’s technology.

