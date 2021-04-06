Anthony Davis might return to Lakers by next week?

Anthony Davis has been out of action since suffering a calf strain on Feb. 14.

The Los Angeles Lakers were dealt a second blow when their other star, LeBron James, suffered a high ankle sprain that would sideline him for six weeks.

Since then the defending champs have tried their best to tread water, ultimately falling to fifth place in the Western Conference with a 31-19 record.

L.A. has gone 4-6 over the last 10 games.

Fortunately for the Lakers, it appears as though Davis may finally be gearing up for a return.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, “there is some hope within the organization” their star big man will return to the lineup after the squad’s five-game road trip against Eastern Conference foes.

This past week, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel came out and confirmed that Davis was progressing on schedule.

“No setback, it’s just being cautious,” he said, according to the OC Register. “Making sure the build-up is happening at the right pace and this thing is fully behind him.”

On Monday, Lakers swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope similarly suggested that Davis wasn’t far away from returning.