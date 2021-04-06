Amazon Backs Biden’s Infrastructure Plan, Supports Tax Hikes By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – Amazon (NASDAQ:) on Tuesday threw its weight behind President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, and the e-commerce giant appears willing to suffer the proposed tax hike to fund the package, saying it was “right time” to make it happen.

Biden last week revealed his $2 trillion plan to rebuild America’s roads, bridges, railways and other infrastructure, calling it a “once-in-a-generation” investment.

The costs of the proposal would be funded by a hike in corporate tax revenues raised over 15 years. While the increase in taxes could bite into corporate coffers, Amazon said it was supportive of such a move.

