Alameda Research invests $4M in Vietnamese DeFi project By Cointelegraph

Alameda Research invests $4M in Vietnamese DeFi project
Alameda Research has expanded its investment portfolio by allocating $4 million to Coin98 Finance, an up-and-coming decentralized finance platform from Vietnam, according to Chinese fintech outlet ChainNews.
Coin98 Ventures, the venture capital firm behind Coin98, reportedly operates the biggest cryptocurrency fund in Vietnam and is also a key backer of the Solana Ecosystem Fund, which recently raised $40 million in strategic investments from major digital currency exchanges.
