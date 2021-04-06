After breaking $100 billion TVL, DeFi is now the equivalent of a top 40 U.S. bank By Cointelegraph

After breaking $100 billion TVL, DeFi is now the equivalent of a top 40 U.S. bank
According to decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem tracker DeFiLlama, early this morning the DeFi ecosystem breached $100 billion in total value locked for the first time — rising 7% from $94.7 billion yesterday to $101.33 billion at the time of publication.
Aside from the psychologically significant 9th digit, the figure is notable both for the speed with which it was attained (the ecosystem sat at $20.74 billion total on January 1st, 2021) as well as the sheer quantity of assets the upstart financial vertical now represents.
