49ers set to take Mac Jones third overall?

As we move closer to the NFL Draft, it looks like the trajectory of the first few picks is starting to become a bit more clear. The Jaguars show no signs of moving away from taking Trevor Lawrence first, while the Jets-Zach Wilson connection was strengthened by Sam Darnold being traded to Carolina.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers are set on taking Alabama quarterback Mac Jones with the third pick, though he does not expect them to get rid of Jimmy Garoppolo.

“It’ll be Mac Jones,” Schefter said on the “DiPietro, Canty and Rothenberg Show.” “… I believe that in the end, they will pick Mac Jones at three, that’ll be the pick, and they will keep Jimmy Garoppolo this year.”

San Francisco has been linked to Jones since trading up to the third pick, and Schefter’s statement seems to confirm that is whom the Niners are after. The Alabama quarterback has experienced a meteoric rise since winning the National Championship in January, going from a borderline first-round pick to possibly being taken third overall.