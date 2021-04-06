37 best teams that didn’t win the NCAA Tournament

Sometimes the team that didn’t win it all is remembered more than the team that did.

Gonzaga is the latest team to join this list. The Bulldogs finished 31-1 after losing 86-70 to Baylor in the 2021 men’s basketball tournament. Gonzaga missed out on a chance to complete the perfect season.

That has made it difficult to pick a team from 2019-20. Since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1984-85, several memorable teams, including several No. 1 seeds, fell short of winning the national championship.

Sporting News selected one team from each year of the expanded bracket era (which started in 1985), then ranked those teams 1-36. No. 1 was an easy choice, but which teams came next? These are the teams you remember that did not cut down the nets.

Here’s a closer look: