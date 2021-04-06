17 Parts Created Specifically For Actors

I still love this story about how Aubrey Plaza was cast in Parks and Rec.

Recently, we asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which actors were so good that roles were created specifically for them. Here’s what they had to say!

1.

Liza Weil in Gilmore Girls


Warner Bros./Everett Collection

Suggested by s463b03bd4

According to Vanity Fair, Weil actually first was considered for Rory. Producers loved her, but didn’t think she was right for the character, so they created the part of Paris specifically for her!

2.

Ike Barinholtz in The Mindy Project


Ray Mickshaw/Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

Suggested by emilym4e8497a33

When Ike Barinholtz was hired as a writer for The Mindy Project, Mindy told him she might be able to find something for him on the show, but he thought she was just placating him. However, a week into writing for the series, Mindy thought Barinholtz would make a good character and wrote up a scene for him, which he then read for Mindy and the executive producers. Without even technically auditioning, Barinholtz was cast in the second episode and on.

3.

Chris Colfer in Glee


Carin Baer / Fox Television / Courtesy Everett Collection

Suggested by thefunkyonion

Chis Colfer actually originally auditioned for Artie, but he wasn’t right for the role. Still, the showrunners liked him so much that they decided to write a role just for him.

4.

Phyllis Smith in The Office


Trae Patton / NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

Suggested by anna12444

Smith was working for casting director Allison Jones during the screen tests for The Office pilot when producers became so impressed with her reading that they wrote the part of Phyllis for her.

5.

John Ratzenberger in Cheers


NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Suggested by caircair

John Ratzenberger auditioned for Norm and didn’t get the role. After the audition, he said to producers that they should include a bar know-it-all. Producers created the role of Cliff and ultimately cast Ratzenberger in the role.

6.

Yunjin Kim in Lost


Bob D’Amico / ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Suggested by dizzytooth81

The role of Sun was created for Yunjin Kim after her audition for Kate. This was the case with many of the characters on Lost, many of whose characters were tweaked or even created to better fit the actor, according to a DVD featurette.

7.

Terry Crews in Brooklyn Nine-Nine


Eddy Chen/Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

Suggested by amychackett

On an appearance on Ellen, Crews said that the character of Terry didn’t exist and that he was called in to meet with the producers without them having a role for him. According to Crews, they wanted to add him to the show so much, they named a character Terry and incorporated parts of Crews’ life into the character’s life.

8.

And Chelsea Peretti in Brooklyn Nine-Nine


John Fleenor / Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

Suggested by amychackett

Peretti originally auditioned for the part that would later be renamed Rosa, but she didn’t get the role. However, producers called and said they were writing a different part for her.

9.

Miley Cyrus in The Last Song


Sam Emerson/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Suggested by aquamaddie

Nicolas Sparks had just decided to brainstorm some ideas about another teen book kind of like A Walk to Remember when he got a call from Disney saying Miley wanted to do a film like A Walk to Remember. He then came up with the concept and presented it to Disney and the Cyruses, and he actually ended up writing the screenplay before the novel with the knowledge that Cyrus would be playing the main character.

10.

Courtney Love in Sid and Nancy


Palace Pictures /
The Samuel Goldwyn Company

Suggested by annakatherine001

Courtney really wanted to play Nancy in the film, and even sent in a tape. They wanted someone with more experience, but ended up writing the small role of Gretchen for her in the film.

11.

Julie Andrews in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella


CBS / Courtesy Everett Collection

Suggested by triciar41e0d64b0

NBC asked Rodgers and Hammerstein to write an original musical specifically for TV; the pair decided to write their own version of Cinderella. But it was Julie Andrews’ involvement that really sold them on the project, causing them to move from NBC to CBS (which had signed Andrews), and they began adapting the story with Andrews in the title part. Thus, their version of Cinderella was based on Andrews!

12.

Jonathan Groff in Glee


Tyler Golden / Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Suggested by stephlhulme

After Jonathan Groff filmed the pilot for Ryan Murphy’s Pretty Handsome, Murphy told Groff about Glee, the show he wanted to do if Pretty Handsome didn’t get picked up, saying that if all went well, he’d later write a role for Groff on the show. As it happened, Pretty Handsome did not get picked up, and Groff later went on to play Jesse St. James on Glee.

13.

Aubrey Plaza in Parks and Recreation


Danny Field / NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

Suggested by okokimono

The Parks and Recreation casting director called Aubrey the “weirdest person she’d ever met” and told Mike Schur (the show’s creator) to meet with her. After meeting her, Schur wrote the part of April for her.

14.

Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead


AMC

Suggesteed by cyawill02

Reedus loved the script for The Walking Dead but discovered it had already been cast — asking to just read for the casting directors (just wanting to do a guest spot), the role of Daryl was actually written for him.

15.

Matthew Gray Gubler in Criminal Minds


Sonja Flemming / CBS / courtesy Everett Collection

Suggested by mlayna93

Matthew Gray Gubler auditioned for Spencer four or five times before ultimately being cast. The character was originally written to be much more stoic, and Gubler said he was more gregarious in his auditions, and was told he was “really wrong for this part” every time he went back in. Eventually, his version of Spencer won out, and Spencer became the weirdo fans everywhere loved.

16.

Mindy Cohn in The Facts of Life


Embassy Pictures / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Suggested by a4b8fb8ae8

Mindy told Huffpost about the experience of the Facts of Life producers coming to her all-girls school to “authenticate” their scripts — she met with Diff’rent Strokes actress Charlotte Rae and All in the Family producer Norman Lear, and then was called into her headmaster’s office the next day. “It seemed that Charlotte Rae had fallen madly in love with me, in part because I reminded her of her best childhood friend Natalie,” Cohn said. “And I was irrepressible, charming, and hilarious. So she asked the producers to create a part for me in the show.”

17.

And finally, David Hyde Pierce in Frasier


NBC / courtesy Everett Collection

Got any more for us? Let us know in the comments!

