17 Parts Created Specifically For Actors



Ray Mickshaw/Fox / courtesy Everett Collection



Suggested by emilym4e8497a33

When Ike Barinholtz was hired as a writer for The Mindy Project, Mindy told him she might be able to find something for him on the show, but he thought she was just placating him. However, a week into writing for the series, Mindy thought Barinholtz would make a good character and wrote up a scene for him, which he then read for Mindy and the executive producers. Without even technically auditioning, Barinholtz was cast in the second episode and on.