17 Parts Created Specifically For Actors

I still love this story about how Aubrey Plaza was cast in Parks and Rec.
Recently, we asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us which actors were so good that roles were created specifically for them. Here’s what they had to say!
1.
Liza Weil in Gilmore Girls
2.
Ike Barinholtz in The Mindy Project
3.
Chris Colfer in Glee
4.
Phyllis Smith in The Office
5.
John Ratzenberger in Cheers
6.
Yunjin Kim in Lost
7.
Terry Crews in Brooklyn Nine-Nine
8.
And Chelsea Peretti in Brooklyn Nine-Nine
9.
Miley Cyrus in The Last Song
10.
Courtney Love in Sid and Nancy
11.
Julie Andrews in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella
12.
Jonathan Groff in Glee
13.
Aubrey Plaza in Parks and Recreation
14.
Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead
15.
Matthew Gray Gubler in Criminal Minds
16.
Mindy Cohn in The Facts of Life
17.
And finally, David Hyde Pierce in Frasier
Got any more for us? Let us know in the comments!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.