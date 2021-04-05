Your Monday Briefing – The New York Times

The vanguard of a changing France?

To its critics, France’s 114-year-old university student union, Unef, is the incarnation of American-inspired ideas that threaten France’s founding principles, including the use of “safe space” forums that critics note exclude white people. Its leaders say it is the future.

Controversy over the union has spilled into a third week, melding with larger debates roiling the country.

On Thursday, the French Senate endorsed banning the group and others that organize restricted meetings, and it attached a “Unef amendment” to President Emmanuel Macron’s law against Islamism, a political ideology the government blames for inspiring recent terrorist attacks. The bill has not yet been ratified.

Analysis: “Unef is a microcosm that reveals the debates in the society,” said Lilâ Le Bas, a former president of the group. That debate in France is just starting to address issues like discrimination in earnest, she said, “and that’s why it crystallizes so many tensions and pressures.”