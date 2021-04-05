Yaya Mayweather’s Alleged Victim Still Not Completely Healed One Year After Stabbing Incident

Instagram

LaPattra Lashai Jacobs marks one year of the violent altercation with NBA YoungBoy’s other ex-girlfriend by sharing how the incident has been affecting her physically and mentally.

It was exactly one year ago that Yaya Mayweather was involved in violent altercation with NBA YoungBoy’s (a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again) baby mama and ex-girlfriend LaPattra Lashai Jacobs, but the latter claims she hasn’t fully recovered yet. On Sunday, April 4, Yaya’s alleged stabbing victim took to her Twitter account to mark one year of the incident.

Making use of the micro-blogging site, she revealed how the unfortunate event has been affecting her physically and mentally. “Today around this time made a year for my injury & still not completely heal,” she first posted with a sad face and a broken heart emoji.

“Just looking at these pictures hurting me,” she added in another post, seemingly referring to photos taken in the aftermath of the stabbing incident. Wishing that such thing doesn’t happen to anyone else, she wrote, “I don’t want nobody go through all the s**t I been through not even my worst enemy if I had one!”

On April 4, 2020, Yaya and LaPattra were involved in an argument when the former went to her then-boyfriend NBA YoungBoy’s Houston, Texas home. The argument continued in the kitchen and at one point things got physical as Yaya grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed LaPattra twice in the arms.

LaPattra was rushed to a local hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. Around two weeks later, LaPattra was allegedly admitted to the hospital again due to complications from the stabbing.

YaYa was arrested and taken to a jail in Harris County, Texas after the stabbing incident, but she was immediately released after posting a $30,000 bond. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In the filing, Harris County District Attorney alleged Yaya “unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly caused bodily injury to LaPattra Jacobs…by cutting (her) with a knife, and (she) used and exhibited a deadly weapon, namely a knife.” The case is still pending.