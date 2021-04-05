XRP Jumps 20% In a Green Day By Investing.com



XRP Jumps 20% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $0.70847 by 00:42 (04:42 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 20.25% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since January 30.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $32.35228B, or 1.67% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $31.58403B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.61963 to $0.70849 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 26.69%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.41585B or 4.92% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5309 to $0.7085 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 78.47% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,566.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.02% on the day.

was trading at $2,033.38 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.95%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,086.68421B or 56.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $237.00849B or 12.24% of the total cryptocurrency market value.