XRP Climbs 47% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 47% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $0.91564 by 20:04 (00:04 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 47.23% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since January 30.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $41.63179B, or 2.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $41.25328B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.91164 to $0.92379 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 61.65%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $26.35888B or 13.75% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.5309 to $0.9356 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 72.17% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $59,238.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.31% on the day.

was trading at $2,110.74 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.67%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,105.01068B or 56.05% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $243.32838B or 12.34% of the total cryptocurrency market value.