Woman caught reading while driving in Adelaide

A woman has been caught reading a book while driving at high-speed with children in the car in Adelaide.

A fellow motorist filmed the woman along Port Wakefield Road in Globe Derby Park about 9am on Good Friday.

The woman was allegedly swerving on the road driving at 80m/h to 100km/h.

It is believed two children were in the back seat.

Police are investigating and are urging anyone who knows the woman or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

An Adelaide man will face court after he allegedly registered a blood alcohol reading of more than five times over the limit at Hackham last night.

Just before 11pm on Saturday, a member of the public contacted police after a black Nissan ute was seen to mount a kerb in Royal Court and the male driver appeared to be intoxicated.