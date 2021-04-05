WazirX (WRX) Attains All-Time High Amid NFT Platform Launch By CoinQuora



WazirX (WRX) Attains All-Time High Amid NFT Platform Launch



WazirX has launched India’s first marketplace for NFTs.

Its native token WRX appreciated 250% in value following the launch.

Indian creators can auction their art on the platform and receive royalty.

WazirX has launched India’s first marketplace for NFTs. The Binance-owned exchange recently made headlines for crossing the $200 million daily trading volume mark. This time the exchange is in the news for launching a platform for selling digital art.

Not just that, the launch has made its native token WRX appreciate 250% in value. The token’s price shot upward to $5.90 within 24 hours, reaching a high of $5.21 at the time of writing.

Out of a maximum supply of a billion, there are 248 million WRX tokens in circulation. Additionally, the currency holds a market cap of $1.2 billion. In fact, it has grown by 1,150% over the past week. Compared to its value at the beginning of this year, this is up by a tremendous 8,800%.

