Vols player under investigation for allegedly abusing kitten

A University of Tennessee student claims a linebacker on the school’s football team badly injured her six-month-old kitten, according to TMZ Sports.

Police are now investigating Aaron Beasley, who just wrapped up his sophomore season with the Volunteers. He allegedly abused the kitten so severely that the animal required a trip to the emergency room.

The owner described the situation on a GoFundMe page:

“I came home this morning to find my six-month-old kitten under a dresser hiding and not letting anyone touch him. When I picked him up he screamed and couldn’t walk, come to find out my roomate[‘]s boyfriend had hit and kicked him, locked him in the toilet bowl, and held him upside down by his tail.”

The owner says the kitten now has brain damage, will have trouble walking, has a bleeding hemorrhage on his kidney caused by internal bleeding from being kicked, clots in his bladder and is currently in an oxygen tank.

The Knoxville police department confirmed to WBIR that it received a report of animal abuse and is investigating Beasley.

The owner set a fundraising goal of $4,200 and has raised over $4,400 in three days. The total continues to climb as people share the story.