UK prosecutor expects crypto scams to increase, but numbers remain low for now By Cointelegraph

UK prosecutor expects crypto scams to increase, but numbers remain low for now
The United Kingdom Crown Prosecution Service expects to see an increase in the number of (BTC) and cryptocurrency-related scams in the coming years, but admits they are still rather infrequent for the time being.
The CPS estimates that 86% of reported fraud is now cyber-related — a situation exacerbated in the past year by the outbreak of COVID-19 which pushed more people online, reports the Financial Times.
