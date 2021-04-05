UK health regulator may restrict AstraZeneca shot for younger people, Channel 4 says By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination at Newmarket Racecourse
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s health regulator is considering a proposal to restrict the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in younger people over concerns about very rare blood clots, Channel 4 News reported on Monday.
“Two senior sources have told this programme that while the data is still unclear there are growing arguments to justify offering younger people – below the age of 30 at the very least – a different vaccine,” the broadcaster reported.
The UK’s regulator, the MHRA, has previously said the benefits of the vaccine in the prevention of COVID-19 far outweigh any possible risk of blood clots.
The MHRA did not immediately respond to a comment on the Channel 4 report.
