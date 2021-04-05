U.S., UAE pledge joint effort to finance decarbonisation By Reuters



DUBAI (Reuters) – The United States and the United Arab Emirates will work together on coordinating finance to decarbonise the economy, focusing on areas including hydrogen, renewable energy and low carbon urban design, a joint statement said on Monday.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, who is leading efforts to get countries to step up commitments to cutting emissions, during a visit to UAE took part in a Middle East and North Africa (MENA) climate dialogue in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

“We will particularly focus our joint efforts on renewable energy, hydrogen, industrial decarbonization, carbon capture and storage, nature-based solutions, and low-carbon urban design,” a joint statement from the United States and the UAE carried on state news agency WAM said.

On Sunday, the climate dialogue concluded with another statement that was signed by Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Sudan, the UAE and the United States pledging to accelerate climate action, mobilise investment in a new energy economy and help the world’s most vulnerable cope with climate change.

Kerry is also due to visit India, the world’s third biggest carbon emitter, to try to narrow differences on climate goals.

His efforts are ahead of a summit of 40 leaders on April 22-23 called by President Joe Biden and, later this year, world leaders gather for the United Nations climate summit to build on a 2015 Paris accord to limit global warming.