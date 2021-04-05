U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen to call for global minimum tax rate: Axios By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces members of his economic policy team in Wilmington, Delaware
(Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will on Monday call for a global minimum corporate tax rate, in a speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Axios reported.
“We are working with G20 nations to agree to a global minimum corporate tax rate that can stop the race to the bottom,” Yellen will say in her speech, according https:// to an excerpt of her prepared remarks cited by Axios.
