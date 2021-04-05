U.S. bankruptcies increased in March in sign backlog may be clearing: Epiq AACER By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. bankruptcies surged in March to the highest level in a year, driven by a 41% jump in month-to-month filings by consumers, data firm Epiq AACER reported on Monday.

Overall commercial filings also increased, though the Chapter 11 bankruptcy used by larger companies fell, the firm said.

U.S. bankruptcies had declined through much of the pandemic year, a fact Epiq AACER officials suspected was just a delay in filings due to the flow of fiscal support to consumers or even courthouse closures during the peak of the pandemic.

That may now be reversing. All noncommercial filings increased by nearly 12,000 in March to just over 41,000, the company reported.

With vaccines being distributed and the economy recovering, bankruptcies may also return closer to the pre-pandemic trend, said Epiq AACER Senior Vice President Chris Kruse.

The decline in Chapter 11 filings, to 384 for the month, was “a direct reflection of both lenders and owners working with companies to protect their investments outside of a bankruptcy process,” said Epiq’s senior managing director of corporate restructuring, Deirdre O’Connor.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR