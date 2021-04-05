Tweet Reactions To Regé-Jean Page’s Bridgerton Exit

Sorry, Regé can’t come to the phone right now, he’s too busy auditioning for his next role as my boyfriend.

At 9 a.m. PT on Friday, April 2, it was announced that Regé-Jean Page would not be reprising his role as Simon, the Duke of Hastings in the second season of Bridgerton.

I don’t think I’m going out on a limb when I say that RJP was the breakout star from the saucy, Regency era drama, so to say that the Bridgerton hive was shook is an understatement:

Like, as a fan of the series and a stan of Regé, I’m a lil’ bummed that we’re not going to see him raise his adorable child or share a loving glance with Daphne or lick more inanimate objects next season:

So here are some funny tweets about the departure of our favorite Duke:

10.

Ok so we will never hear Simon say I love you to Daphne? We will never see him teach his son his letters and numbers? the pall mall scene? Daphne “a devoted wife” without her husband doesn’t make any sense. I’m sad and disappointed let me be #Bridgerton

Twitter: @mschls

17.

You know what they say, with every dark cloud…

it makes perfect sense to me that regé-jean page is leaving bridgerton...to become one of the biggest stars on the planet in the next five years

it makes perfect sense to me that regé-jean page is leaving bridgerton…to become one of the biggest stars on the planet in the next five years

18.

…comes a silver lining:

