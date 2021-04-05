Turkey’s Erdogan says statement by former admirals implies coup By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gives a statement after a cabinet meeting in Ankara

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said a statement by former admirals in support of the Montreaux Convention maritime accord went beyond freedom of expression and had implications of a coup, though he added he was committed to the pact.

Earlier on Monday, Turkey detained 10 retired admirals for signing the statement supporting the 85-year-old maritime accord governing use of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits on grounds they were conspiring against the constitutional order.

Officials said their declaration, signed by more than a hundred former high-ranking navy personnel, was a direct challenge to civilian government and evoked past army interventions.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR