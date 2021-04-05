Turkey’s Erdogan says statement by former admirals implies coup By Reuters

© Reuters. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gives a statement after a cabinet meeting in Ankara
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said a statement by former admirals in support of the Montreaux Convention maritime accord went beyond freedom of expression and had implications of a coup, though he added he was committed to the pact.
Earlier on Monday, Turkey detained 10 retired admirals for signing the statement supporting the 85-year-old maritime accord governing use of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits on grounds they were conspiring against the constitutional order.
Officials said their declaration, signed by more than a hundred former high-ranking navy personnel, was a direct challenge to civilian government and evoked past army interventions.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.