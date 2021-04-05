Trans-Tasman travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand to soon become a reality

Majority of Australian states already allow Kiwis into the country, but when they return to New Zealand they must undergo 14 days in hotel quarantine at their own expense.
Under the new arrangement, the travel bubble would become two-way, however a number of protocols would have to be put in place, including contact tracing.
Ms Ardern has previously said COVID-19 vaccinations would not be made a requirement to fly.
There are hopes the travel bubble will somewhat revive Australian international terminals, which have been dead over the past year of the pandemic.