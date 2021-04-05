Tom Jones Seeks Help From Grief Therapist to Cope With Wife’s Death

Instagram

More than four years after losing Linda to lung cancer, the ‘Sex Bomb’ hitmaker opens up about how the loss affected him and what he is planning for the next ten years.

AceShowbiz –

Tom Jones turned to therapy to help him cope with the death of his wife, because he couldn’t help thinking he could have done more to save her. The singer’s longtime partner, Linda, lost her battle with lung cancer in 2016, and the “Sex Bomb” star admits he sunk to a new low and feared he’d never get over her passing.

“Losing Linda five years ago was the lowest part of my life,” Tom told The Guardian. “I honestly didn’t think I was going to get through it. I had to go and see a grief therapist because I kept thinking, ‘Did I do enough? Was I on the case? Did she slip away without me really realizing what was happening?’ ”

“But the therapist said, ‘No, she had lung cancer, there is nothing you could have done’. Now every time I step onstage, Linda is with me. Before she died, she said, ‘Don’t think of me dying, think of me laughing’. That’s how I remember her.”

Therapy has helped Tom recharge his career, and now he insists he’ll rock on for years to honor his late wife. “The plan is very much for me to be on stage in 10 years’ time, doing ‘Sex Bomb’,” he laughed. “If I have my way, I will. God willing…”

He added, “I’ve been singing since I was a kid growing up in Pontypridd in South Wales. I would sing in school. I would sing in chapel. Any chance I got, to get up and sing, I took it.”