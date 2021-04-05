Tokyo organisers to cancel water polo test event: NHK By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Staff members work next to the swimming pool of the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, in Tokyo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Tokyo Olympic organisers are expected to cancel a water polo test event scheduled for this weekend, public broadcaster NHK reported, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt events less than four months before the start of the Games.
The water polo test event will be cancelled because overseas officials are unable to come to Japan amid strict COVID-19 countermeasures, NHK said in its report on Tuesday.
