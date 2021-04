A three-year-old boy has been hospitalised after spending almost a minute under water in a near drowning in Sydney’s north.

Ambulances were called to Clontarf Reserve after the toddler was pulled unresponsive from the water just after 2.30pm this afternoon.

The child was treated at the scene and rushed to Royal North Shore Hospital.

A toddler has been rushed to hospital after being pulled from water at Clontarf, in Sydney’s north. (Google Maps)

His condition is not known

A rescue helicopter had been dispatched.