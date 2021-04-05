Three SEC Teams in NCAA Volleyball Championship

SEC Staff

Photo: Tennessee Athletics

Three teams from the Southeastern Conference will represent the conference in the 2020 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship.

Thirty conferences were awarded an automatic qualification, while the remaining 18 positions were filled with at-large selections to complete the 48-team bracket.

Kentucky and Florida earned national seeds, with the Wildcats tabbed as the No. 2 seed and the Gators as the No. 8 seed. Missouri garnered an at-large bid to the tournament.

The 48 teams participating in the championship will travel to Omaha, Nebraska, where all rounds of the tournament will be played April 14-24 at the CHI Health Center Omaha Convention Center and Arena, hosted by the University of Nebraska and MECA. First- and second-round matches will be played April 14 and 15, and regional semifinals will be played April 18 at the convention center. Regional finals will take place on April 19 at the arena.

The regional winners will advance to the national semifinals and championship final, hosted on April 22 and 24 at the CHI Health Center Omaha Arena. The national semifinal matches and championship match will air on ESPN2.

Kentucky, which earned the SEC title this season with a 19-1 record in conference play, will play its first match of the tournament on Thursday, April 15 at 7 p.m. ET against the winner of UNLV vs. Illinois State. The match will be shown on ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

Florida extends its streak to 30 consecutive NCAA appearances, the third-longest active streak in the nation. The Gators also earned a first-round bye and will play the winner of Creighton/Morehead State on Thursday, April 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET, live on ESPN3 and the ESPN app.

Missouri, competing in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth consecutive year and the 17th time in program history, will take on South Dakota in the first round on Wednesday, April 14 at 12 p.m. ET. The match will air live on ESPN3 and the ESPN app.