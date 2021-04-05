The Weeknd Makes $2.9 Million on His First NFT Auction By CoinQuora

The Weeknd Makes $2.9 Million on His First NFT Auction

  • The Weeknd made $2.9 million from his first non-fungible token auction.
  • The collection features a previously unheard The Weeknd song.

Abel Tesfaye, the platinum-selling R&B artist, also known as The Weeknd, raised over $2.9 million from his first non-fungible token (NFT).

He sold the pieces through Gemini-owned Nifty Gateway, an NFT marketplace that sold tokenized work by some very well-known artists.

In addition, the collection will be put together alongside visual artist Strange Loop Studios which at the same time, The Weeknd works to develop the creative direction. Also, the collection features a previously unheard The Weeknd song.

Moreover, the drop includes three open editions, two silent auctions, and two raffles. In fact, the cheapest pieces were priced at $100, while others sold to the highest bidders. The open editions, which highlighted excerpts …

