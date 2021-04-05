The ‘NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Players’ quiz

In just a few hours, Gonzaga and Baylor will face off in what should be an exciting 2021 NCAA Men’s Tournament Championship game, but it’s going to be a tall task topping what we saw on Saturday night. Following a game-tying lay-up by UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, Gonzaga’s star freshman Jalen Suggs immediately took the in-bounds pass and sprinted just over the halfcourt line where he channeled his inner-Kobe and threw up a jumper that banked in with no time left. The shot kept the Zags’ perfect season intact and made Suggs a tourney legend in the process. Now, only Baylor stands in the way of the Bulldogs winning their first hoops championship in school history.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. At the conclusion of March Madness, the NCAA hands out the Most Outstanding Player Award to the best player from that year’s tournament. If the Bulldogs win tonight, you’d have to imagine Suggs would be the favorite to win it. So with that in mind, how many from the last 40 years on the men’s side can you name in six minutes?

Good luck!