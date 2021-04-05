The must-see players from every MLB team

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Anderson makes it clear as often as need that whether it is on the field or off, he will not simply go quietly into the night. His voice and style of play have brought the eyes of many African-American fans, both young and old, back to a sport that has stopped resembling them over the recent years. The duality of Anderson’s unapologetic flair on the field, at the plate, and around the bases has been equaled by how he uses his platform to highlight the issues that are facing the African-American community at large, helping him to become a different, much-needed type of crossover star.