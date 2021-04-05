Thai crypto adoption is booming, with volume up 588% since November By Cointelegraph

Thai crypto adoption is booming, with volume up 588% since November
Crypto adoption appears to be booming in Thailand, with the local Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, estimating domestic crypto volumes have increased by nearly 600% since November.
Data compiled by the Thai’s SEC and published by Bloomberg indicates combined volume across licensed Thai crypto exchanges increased from 574.5 million in November to $3.96 billion in November.
