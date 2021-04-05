Thai crypto adoption is booming, with volume up 588% since November By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Crypto adoption appears to be booming in Thailand, with the local Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, estimating domestic crypto volumes have increased by nearly 600% since November.

Data compiled by the Thai’s SEC and published by Bloomberg indicates combined volume across licensed Thai crypto exchanges increased from 574.5 million in November to $3.96 billion in November.

Weekly P2P volume between BTC and Thai Baht: Useful Tulips