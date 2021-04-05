Steps’ Lee Latchford-Evans and Wife Expecting First Child

Instagram

The British pop star and his wife Kerry-Lucy Taylor are preparing for their new role as first-time parents as she is pregnant with the couple’s first child.

British pop star Lee Latchford-Evans and his wife Kerry-Lucy Taylor are expecting their first child together.

The Steps star confirmed the happy news in an interview with OK! Magazine, and admitted he couldn’t believe he was getting a second shot at fatherhood following the couple’s devastating 2018 miscarriage.

“We’re scared as much as we’re excited. We’ve wanted a baby for so long,” he explained. “It’s a mix of joy but also worry. You think, ‘Is it going to happen again?’ For us our safety net was the 20-week scan.”

Kerry-Lucy added, “Lee’s eyesight isn’t the best and he said, ‘There’s definitely no pink line.’ I woke up at 4 am the next day and did another and it was definitely positive.”

“I think Lee was in shock and still half asleep so I did a digital one that said ‘pregnant’ and I was like, ‘Do you believe me now?’ It took three tests!”

Lee told his bandmates Faye Tozer, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Claire Richards, and Lisa Scott Lee he’s expecting a son via a Zoom call, revealing the “Deeper Shade of Blue” stars were very excited and emotional about their happy news.

The tot is due in August, 2021 – one month before Steps release their latest album, “What the Future Holds Pt. 2“.

Lee and Kerry-Lucy met in 2007 and tied the knot in 2012.