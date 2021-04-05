Soybean futures advance on U.S. supply concerns

Article content

CHICAGO — Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures jumped on Monday on concerns about U.S. supplies dwindling due to strong export demand and smaller-than-expected plantings.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture shocked traders last week by reporting that U.S. farmers plan to sow 87.6 million acres with soybeans this spring and 91.1 million acres with corn. Both estimates were well below analysts’ expectations for 89.996 million soybean acres and 93.2 million corn acres.

“The focus for the market will be on enticing U.S. farmers to plant more acres of soybeans and on the need to produce near record yields,” said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage.

Most-active soybean futures settled up 10-3/4 cents at $14.12-3/4 per bushel, while wheat rose 7 cents to $6.18 per bushel.

Most-active corn futures slumped 6-1/2 cents to $5.53-1/4 a bushel, after hitting its highest price since June 2013 at $5.85 a bushel on Thursday. Traders sold old-crop contracts and bought new-crop contracts in spread trades.

The USDA planting estimates revived concerns about tightening global supplies after importers led by China, along with domestic processors, loaded up on grain and soybeans this season.