Soccer Players of the Week

Photo: Jimmy Mitchell

SEC Co-Offensive Players of the Week – Auburn forward Hailey Whitaker, a junior from Birmingham, Ala., and Mississippi State forward Monigo Karnley, a junior from Boothwyn, Pa., were named Co-Offensive Players of the Week. Whitaker matched career bests with two assists and four points in a 3-0 win vs. South Alabama on April 3. Karnley scored her fourth goal of the season against Columbus State on April 1, and recorded two assists on the day.

SEC Defensive Player of the Week – Ole Miss defender Price Loposer, a freshman from Madison, Miss., Anchored the Rebel back line, playing all 90 minutes in the Rebels’ clean sheet victory over Arkansas State. She helped keep Arkansas State off the board and hold them to four shots the entire game. Ole Miss has only allowed six shots in its last two matches.

SEC Freshman of the Week – Florida forward Beata Olsson, a freshman from Enkoping, Sweden, scored five goals in Florida’s final four matches, including one each in Gators’ two matches last week. She scored the tying goal in a neutral site match versus Georgia as the two team’s played to a 1-1 2OT on March 29 at Atlanta’s Soccer Park. Olsson pounced on a Miami defensive misplay in the fifth minute to score what proved to be the game-winning goal on April 3.