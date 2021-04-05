Snoop Dogg Says Bitcoin and NFTs Create Global Connections By CoinQuora



Snoop Dogg Says Bitcoin and NFTs Create Global Connections



Hip-hop artist and businessman Snoop Dogg said he believes in .

Snoop Dogg also mentioned how NFTs are set to be the next big thing.

Snoop believes NFTs help him to connect with fans and the community.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, hip-hop artist and businessman Snoop Dogg said he believes in blockchain. Blockchain is the technology behind crypto assets like Bitcoin and the global connections they create.

In addition, Snoop Dogg also talked about the potential of the technology and why Bitcoin’s popularity is not a passing fad. Snoop believes that the future is unfolding right before us and that crypto is not a pandemic fad, but that the pandemic put “gas on the fire”.

Meanwhile, when Vanity Fair asked Snoop Dogg if there would be a Snoopcoin at some point, he answered, “you’re damn right.”

In addition, Snoop Dogg also talked about non-fungible token (NFT)

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora