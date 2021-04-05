Shohei Ohtani ‘fine’ after limping off in field Sunday

A scary scene unfolded for Los Angeles Angels fans during Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani was removed from his historic start after taking a Jose Abreu cleat to his left ankle in the fifth inning. Although he limped off the field, Ohtani said after the game that he felt “fine,” according to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez.

Ohtani was removed from the game, though the Angels said he wasn’t removed due to injury. They said he had already thrown 92 pitches at that point and navigated a difficult inning.

The 26-year-old tossed 4.2 innings, allowing two hits and five walks while striking out seven. He also went one-for-three at the plate, blasting a home run in the first inning.