Shawn Mendes’ Stolen Car Returned Days After Robbery

Instagram/Cez Darke

The vehicle which belongs to the ‘Stitches’ hitmaker has been returned to the chart-topping star, days after it was taken by thieves from his house in Beverly Hills.

AceShowbiz –

Pop star Shawn Mendes has had his stolen sports utility vehicle returned, days after it was taken from his Los Angeles home.

The keys to the singer’s Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon were swiped by robbers, who used the SUV as a getaway car in late March (21) after realising Mendes and his girlfriend Camila Cabello were present at their Beverly Hills pad when they broke into the place.

According to TMZ, police found the pricey vehicle parked on a residential street and in relatively good condition, and traced it back to Mendes after running a check on the licence plate.

The investigation into the robbery is still ongoing, but authorities have yet to make any arrests.

Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes has been isolating together with Camila Cabello throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

He credited his quarantine with his girlfriend for inspiring him to spend more time with his loved ones.

“I was on such a speedy path down one way with blinders on, and I wasn’t keeping in touch with my family and friends,” he told Elton John in an interview for VMan Magazine, “but when I landed with Camila, immediately she had her family around more.”

“She’s all about the family and friends, and it really made me (think) like, ‘Oh, I should call my mom…’ I felt a little bit alone out there and she changed that for me.”

In a different interview, the singer admitted he was initially panicked when the lockdown first hit last March. “And then when I started to settle in to how nice it is to be in the same place every night, to have a movie time, to cook dinner with the family and to do laundry,” he explained.