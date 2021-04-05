Shares of Cruise Liners Surging As July Reopening Plan Kindles Hope By Investing.com



Investing.com – Shares of cruise operating companies jumped in Monday’s trade as their plans to reopen in July take shape.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:) shares were up 8% while Carnival (NYSE:) rose 5.6%. Shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE:) rose nearly 5%.

Sentiment got a boost by Norwegian’s announcement today that it has submitted to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention its plan to resume cruise operations from U.S. ports in July. The proposal, Norwegian said, includes full and complete vaccinations of guests and crew.

Cruise liners have been amongst the hardest hit by the restrictions imposed by several countries last year to control the pandemic. But as vaccinations roll out and life at many place returns to normal, there are hopes that travel and leisure businesses will boom.

The CDC on Friday issued new guidance to the cruise ship industry, including the need for vaccinations.