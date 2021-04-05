SEC Teams, Student-Athletes Qualify NCAA Gymnastics

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

Three SEC teams and six student-athletes have advanced to compete in the 2021 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships.

The championships, hosted by Texas Woman’s University and Knight Eady, will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on April 16-17.

Alabama, Florida and LSU are among the eight programs that qualified for the team competition. Florida will face California, Michigan and Minnesota in Semifinal I on Friday, April 16 at 1 p.m. ET, live on ESPN2. Alabama and LSU will compete against Oklahoma and Utah in Semifinal II on Friday at 6 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN2. The National Championship will take place on Saturday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET, live on ABC.

In addition, the championships also include four all-around competitors who are not on a qualifying team as well as the top event specialist from each regional in each specific event who are not part of a qualifying team or the all-around qualifiers.

All-Around

Kennedy Hambrick, Arkansas (39.500 – Tuscaloosa Regional)

Vault

Raena Worley, Kentucky (9.900 – Salt Lake City Regional)

Bars

Maggie O’Hara, Arkansas (9.925 – Tuscaloosa Regional)

Beam

Bailey Bunn, Kentucky (9.900 – Salt Lake City Regional)

Sydney Schaffer, Missouri (9.950 – Tuscaloosa Regional)

Floor

Hannah McCrary, Missouri (9.925 – Tuscaloosa Regional)