Sada Baby Slammed for Wishing Lil Nas X Death

Instagram

The ‘Whole Lotta Choppas’ hitmaker allegedly takes to his Instagram account to re-gram a post featuring an ill-wish for the publicly gay rapper, involving ailing DMX in the mix.

AceShowbiz –

Sada Baby may be going too far with his criticism against Lil Nas X. In a now-deleted post on Instagram Story, the “Whole Lotta Choppas” rapper appeared to wish the “Old Town Road” hitmaker a bad thing, much to people’s dismay.

According to The Neighboorhood Talk, Sada took to his account to re-gram a post featuring an ill-wish for the publicly gay rapper. “Lord we said Nas X, Not DMX,” the post allegedly read. Sada most likely referred to the “Party Up (Up In Here)” hitmaker who was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack following a reported overdose on Friday, April 2.

<br />

Fans quickly slammed Sada over the post. “This world would be so much better if everyone just minded their own business,” one person reminded everyone. “Weirdo s**t. I don’t get why anyone wishes death or supports that message when it comes to innocent a** people,” another user added.

“Yikes …. wishing death on someone …. it should never be that deep,” someone else commented. “Smh wishing death on somebody that’s just messed up,” another person echoed.

Sada isn’t the only one who has been critical towards Lil Nas X in the past few weeks. The “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” rapper was under fire over his “Satan Shoes” which got him into a feud with Nike.

After the apparel company successfully got a judge to halt the sale of his “Satan Shoes”, the Grammy-winning star took to Twitter to express his frustration. “i haven’t been upset until today, i feel like it’s f***ed up they have so much power they can get shoes cancelled,” he wrote earlier this month. “freedom of expression gone out of the window. but that’s gonna change soon.”

Further defending himself, Lil Nas X argued, “people make customs all the time, it’s never been a problem. nike only stopped the sell of the shoe because a powerful group of people pushed them to do so.”